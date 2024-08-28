NCAA Proposes to Eliminate Football Spring Transfer Portal
A big move may be on the horizon for college football.
After just the second year of the revamped transfer portal, the NCAA proposed to eliminate the spring window, limiting players to have a second opportunity to leave their school.
Tuesday's report indicates that the fall transfer window would be the only one available to players — after a record-breaking more than 2,700 players entered the portal after December 2023.
If the rule is adopted, the only period available for players to transfer would be from Dec. 9 to Jan. 7, 2025. That first day would follow championship weekend, when teams play for their conference titles.
The NCAA wanted to promote "roster stability for student-athletes and their programs" in its proposal.
The proposal may impact the Buckeyes a fair amount in the future. Although head coach Ryan Day brought in just one transfer in the spring in South Carolina safety Keenan Nelson Jr., the team saw seven of 25 total former players enter the spring portal, including running back Dallan Hayden, safeties Cedrick Hawkins and Ja'Had Carter, and lineman Enokk Vimahi.
The organization noted an import caveat in the proposal as well:
"The proposal does not impact the five-day exception for student-athletes competing in FBS and FCS postseason games," the report read. "In those scenarios, the notification-of-transfer window would also be open for five consecutive days after that team's last game."
While the Buckeyes may have had one of the best overall off-seasons the nation has seen, the proposal could either positively or negatively impact the team, similarly to all others around the country — the team could either have much more depth if players are indecisive about transferring in the fall or could end up seeing more players leave if they do commit to the fall window.
The NCAA Division I Council will make a decision in October.