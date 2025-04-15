Buckeyes Now

New York Giants Surprisingly Showing Interest in Ohio State Star

The New York Giants are surprisingly interested in this Ohio State Buckeyes star heading into the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes will see a number of their players selected in the NFL Draft later this month, and many of them will be off the board within the first two days.

That includes running back Quinshon Judkins, who is generally expected to be selected in the second round of the draft.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Judkins revealed he is on his way to meet with the New York Giants, who are showing surprising interest in the Ohio State star.

Why is the Giants' interest in Judkins a bit surprising? Well, because Tyrone Tracy had a terrific rookie campaign in New York and very clearly seems to be the team's halfback of the future. But perhaps the Giants feel they can create a dynamic duo between Tracy and Judkins?

Judkins is unquestionably one of the most explosive offensive talents in this upcoming class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also logged 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.

Most impressive was the fact that the 21-year-old reached the end zone seven times during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run.

Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss and spent two years there, leading the SEC in rushing during his freshman campaign and pacing the conference in rushing touchdowns in both of his seasons with the Rebels. He then transferred to Ohio State after 2023.

Matthew Schmidt
