NFL Execs Drop Titanic Claim on Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar
Pretty much everyone would agree that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the best players in the country. As a matter of fact, from an overall talent perspective, he may be the best, even if it's a hard thing to quantify comparing across different positions.
The point is that Smith is incredibly gifted and may very well be one of the top receiver prospects to ever set foot on the gridiron, but in spite of that, he is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027.
But where would Smith go if he were in this year's NFL Draft class? Well, NFL executives have dropped a rather titanic claim on the superstar.
"Behind the scenes, NFL front office executives, scouts and coaches are calling Smith a 'generational' prospect -- the product of one of college football's most dominant true freshman seasons in recent history," wrote Jake Trotter of ESPN. "In interviews with a dozen of them, ESPN was told the 6-foot-3, 215-pound phenom wouldn't fall outside the top five of this year's draft -- despite being just 19 years old."
That seems about right, given that Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman campaign, averaging a ridiculous 17.3 yards per catch.
It's wild to think that Ohio State will have Smith for two more years (barring a transfer). Just think: if he produced those numbers on Year 1, what will he do during his sophomore and junior seasons?
So long as he stays healthy, Smith unquestionably has a bright—and potentially historic—future in the NFL.
