Ohio State QB Will Howard Fires Stern Warning to NFL Teams
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft later this month, but the question is, when will Howard fly off the board?
There are some who feel that Howard could be a Day 2 pick, which is entirely possible given the fact that there really aren't many quarterbacks in this year's class.
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely viewed as the top two signal-callers available, and most are under the impression that Jaxson Dart is the No. 3 guy.
However, Howard has already said he feels he is the top quarterback of the bunch, and during a recent appearance on Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL, the 23-year-old sent a very stern warning to any NFL teams who won't be drafting him.
"You know, when I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me," Howard said. "Because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I'm going to make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking me. Draft me. Draft me, or you'll regret it."
When Howard entered his first and only campaign with Ohio State last season, he wasn't even really on anyone's radar as a draft pick. Heck, there were some who weren't even sure it was worth naming him the Buckeyes' starter.
But the Downington, Pa. native certainly proved his doubters wrong, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes, an Ohio State record. Most importantly, he led the Buckeyes to a national championship.
We'll see who decides to give Howard a chance in about a week-and-a-half.
