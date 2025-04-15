Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Land Huge Recruiting News on Tuesday
After an incredible month of recruiting, Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day and his staff have continued their successful run on Tuesday.
2026 four-star wide receiver Brock Boyd announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Ohio State via a post on X.
Boyd is now set to become the third wide receiver commit in the 2026 class for the Buckeyes, alongside five-star Chris Henry Jr. and four-star Jaedan Ricketts.
The Texas product was originally committed to the TCU Horn Frogs and held multiple FBS offers, but ultimately decided on flipping to the Buckeyes. He is the No. 58 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 52 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
As a junior at Southlake Carroll High School, Boyd had a breakout season in 2024, finishing with 1875 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 111 receptions. His brother, Brady, was also a power four product at Texas Tech before he transferred to Utah State this offseason. Like his older sibling, Brock has shown to be an excellent athlete that can win at all level of the field. With newly-promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline at the helm, Boyd could eventually develop into a nice piece in the Buckeyes loaded wideout room.
