Ohio State Could Be Nation's Best Team in Surprising Area
The Ohio State Buckeyes were the most talented team in the country across the board last season, and even though they've lost a plethora of players to the NFL Draft, they figure to be one of the most gifted squads once again in 2025.
However, there is one area in particular where Ohio State may be surprisingly effective next year: tight end.
The Buckeyes are not typically known as a team that employs great players at the tight end position. They aren't the Iowa Hawkeyes. But this time around, things seem to be different, especially after bagging former Purdue Boilermakers star Max Klare via the transfer portal.
Late last month, tight ends coach Keenan Bailey dropped a bold statement, one that certainly perked up some ears.
“We're past the stage of, ‘okay, here's what it's going to be like on Saturday,’” Bailey said. “Almost all the guys in that room have done it. So now I can challenge them even more to go be the best tight end room in the country. We're at Ohio State. If you’re not up to that challenge, then go somewhere else.”
Then, this past weekend, the Buckeyes had their spring game, and it was clear that they were oozing with talent at tight end. Heck, that was even without Will Kacmarek, who is currently sidelined with an injury.
Following the effort, Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors noted how much potential Ohio State's tight end room has.
"Ohio State’s tight end room has all the parts needed to match the best-in-country standard [Brian] Hartline’s set at receiver, and the spring game is the latest evidence of that fact. All that remains is to put it on the field come fall," Anders wrote.
We know the Buckeyes are always one of the nation's best when it comes to the wide receiver position, so imagine if they can also become elite at tight end?
It would certainly be terrifying for the rest of the Big Ten.
