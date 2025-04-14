Ohio State Star Predicted to Land With Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted one of the best backfields in college football this past season, as the dynamic duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson wreaked havoc.
Both running backs are expected to be selected no later than Day 2 of the NFL Draft later this month, and there are plenty of teams around the NFL who could use an explosive rusher.
That includes the Kansas City Chiefs, who are desperately in need of some weapons to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Well, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network is predicting the Chiefs to make a push for Judkins and has Kansas City nabbing him in the third round of the draft.
"Quinshon Judkins would be a strong addition to the Chiefs’ backfield, as he has the ball-carrier vision and big-play speed to make him a threat just about any time he touches the ball," Infante wrote.
Kansas City's halfback depth chart is currently led by Isiah Pacheco, but Pacheco is coming off of an injury-plagued 2024 campaign in which he played just seven games. During that time, he registered 310 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, Judkins racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, posting a robust 5.5 yards per attempt. Most importantly, he put forth a tremendous showing in the College Football Playoff, rattling off seven total touchdowns both on the ground and as a receiver.
The Chiefs could absolutely use that type of versatility in an offense that suddenly lacks nuance, so it would not be surprising to see Kansas City pursue Judkins in less than a couple of weeks.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Urban Meyer Makes Major 2025 Prediction For Michigan
MORE: Ohio State Could Be Nation's Best Team in Surprising Area
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Big-Time Review from 5-Star Recruiting Target
MORE: Ryan Day Discloses Striking Concern for Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: One Ohio State Sleeper Every Buckeyes Fan Should Be Watching