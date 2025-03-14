Ohio State Coach Gets Candid on Buckeyes' QB Situation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have some big shoes to fill at the quarterback position, as Will Howard will be making the jump to the NFL next month.
Howard just set Ohio State's single-season record for completion percentage and led the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade, so he will certainly be a tough act to follow.
Luckily, Ohio State has a group of talented signal-callers, and one of them will ultimately assume Howard's role in the fall.
While former five-star recruit Julian Sayin is widely viewed as the favorite to win the starting job, quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler says it's a level playing field.
“We're going to let those guys compete, and we're going to let those guys go have equal opportunities,” Fessler told reporters. “We are really far away from the start of fall camp and getting into the season. So more than anything, I'm just excited to watch them compete. I'm excited to watch them grow.”
Of course, this could just be coach speak from Fessler. The general consensus is that Sayin will be under center for the 2025 season opener, and the 19-year-old is already generating Heisman Trophy buzz.
However, Ohio State also has Lincoln Kienholz and incoming five-star freshman Tavien St. Clair who will also be battling for the role, so perhaps things could get interesting for the Buckeyes in the coming months.
That being said, it would be a genuine surprise—and perhaps a legitimate disappointment—if Sayin ends up not being the guy for Ohio State.
