Puzzling Ohio State Buckeyes WR Signs New NFL Contract
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Noah Brown has inked a new NFL contract, re-signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Brown is unquestionably one of the more puzzling Ohio State players in recent memory. He arrived at Columbus in 2014 and logged just one catch for nine yards on the season before missing all of 2015 due to a leg injury.
The following season, Brown returned and caught 32 passes for 407 yards and seven touchdowns, exhibiting the potential the Buckeyes saw when they landed a commitment from him.
But then, the 29-year-old did something rather strange: he declared for the NFL Draft, that in spite of having a very limited track record at the collegiate level.
The decision proved costly for Brown at the time, as he ultimately fell to the seventh round, where he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys.
Brown spent the first six seasons of his professional career with the Cowboys, posting only one truly productive campaign when he hauled in 43 receptions for 555 yards and three scores in 2022.
The Flanders, N.J. native then made his way to the Houston Texans for one year, snaring 33 balls for 567 yards and a couple of touchdowns before signing with the Commanders last offseason. He finished with 35 grabs for 453 yards and a touchdown in 2024.
Had Brown stayed at least another year at Ohio State, he may have ended up being a much more highly-touted receiver heading into the NFL, but we can never know for sure.
At the very least, the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher has carved out a decent career as an auxiliary option.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Buckeyes Face Uphill Battle To Replace Eight Starters On Historic Defense
MORE: Ryan Day, Ohio State Stars to Grace Cover of College Football 26
MORE: After Buckeyes Lose In Big Ten Tournament, Is Jake Diebler On The Hot Seat?
MORE: Ohio State Predicted to Land Mammoth Offensive Lineman Recruit
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Takes Massive Jump in New Rankings