Ohio State's Special 2028 WR Recruit Already Generating Massive Buzz
The Ohio State Buckeyes are well known for being a wide receiver factory, boasting one of the most impressive track records when it comes to any single position across the country over the years.
Heck, look no further than Jeremiah Smith, who took the college football world by storm last season and is viewed by some as the best receiver prospect to ever touch the gridiron.
So it should come as no surprise that Ohio State continues to land some of the very best wide outs in the nation, and the Buckeyes appear to be making an aggressive push to land one from the class of 2028: Florida wide receiver Brysen Wright.
The Jacksonville native — who plays his high-school ball at Mandarin — was in attendance at Ohio State's recruiting camp earlier this week, and Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors has made it clear that the youngster is already generating significant buzz.
"Rankings haven’t been compiled for 2028 prospects yet on any of the major recruiting services, but when they’re first revealed, it would be a shock if Florida wide receiver Brysen Wright doesn’t boast a high ranking," Hodge wrote. "Wright had already been offered by Brian Hartline ahead of Tuesday’s camp, but his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame was entirely noticeable throughout the day. The Florida standout has already been offered by most big-name schools already, and it’s clear Hartline is prioritizing him early for his cycle."
Wright obviously has the frame to become a dominant receiver, much like the 6-foot-3 Smith. Of course, things are still very much up for debate when it comes to Wright, as 2028 is very far into the future. But for the Buckeyes to already be applying a full-court press when it comes to the pass-catcher, you know he must be special.
We'll see if Ohio State can eventually secure a commitment from Wright.
