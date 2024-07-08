Ohio State Buckeyes' Coach Ryan Day Puts Michigan On Notice
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is fed up with the constant losses to Michigan.
Going into 2021, Ohio State had rattled off eight straight wins over their arch rivals, some of which were in dominant fashion. As a matter of fact, in 2019, the Buckeyes hammered the Wolverines by a score of 56-27 in Ann Arbor (they didn't play in 2020 due to the pandemic).
However, since then, Ohio State has lost three straight matchups to Michigan, most recently falling 30-24 at The Big House last November.
During a recent appearance on The Joel Klatt show, Day said that he is no more motivated now than he was last year to end the skid against the Wolverines.
He always wants to beat Michigan.
“I don’t think any year you’re more or less motivated,” Day said. “I think every year, every team is a little bit different. But, to say that those games haven’t stung — of course, they have. Those are bad weeks in Columbus when you don’t win that game.”
But now, Day is essentially viewing this year's matchup in Columbus as a must-win.
"So, whether it’s the guys deciding to come back, whether it’s about make strong decisions in those moments, yeah, I can say you have to figure out what needs to get fixed to win that game,” Day said. "That's the bottom line and that's what we did."
Ohio State is returning a plethora of stars from last year that chose to forego the NFL Draft for the opportunity to play for a national championship...and another crack at Michigan.
The Buckeyes boast arguably the best roster in the country heading into 2024. Meanwhile, the Wolverines just lost long-time head coach Jim Harbaugh and numerous key pieces to their championship-winning squad from 2023, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Michigan seems ripe for the taking this time around, so Ohio State has more than a good chance of re-establishing itself as the dominant Big Ten club this fall.