Ryan Day Glows About Chris Henry Jr.’s Immediate Impact on Ohio State

The 2026 Ohio State recruiting & transfer portal class was filled with four and five-star talent from all around the country. Cincere Johnson and Sam Greer stayed close to home, as both come from Northeast Ohio and are top 40 players in the nation.

Jerquaden Guilford was the top-ranked player in Indiana, as a top 15 wideout, he will bring ultra quickness and a first step that will create lots of separation.

We know that the highest-ranked freshman came from Mater Dei, California, though it was Chris Henry Jr.

What Day said about Henry

Henry has been practicing with the team for just a few weeks now, but he has already impressed head coach Ryan Day.

“He’s flashed. He’s really had some nice plays.” Day said earlier today.

“To play as a freshman is a lot. He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from day one, and that he’s starting in the first game, that should be his goal. Whether he does or not, we’ll see.” Day went on.

In terms of freshmen making an impact at wide receiver at Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith shattered all of the major records, like receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns by a freshman Buckeye. Now, expecting Henry to get to those numbers would be ridiculous, as Smith’s 1,315 receiving yards were among the top all-time as a first-year player.

In terms of the recent production by OSU’s freshman wideouts, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka’s first years weren’t filled with playing time, as they were all under 200 receiving yards in limited playing time. Garrett Wilson had more of an impact, catching 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns.

So what does a successful freshman season look like for Henry? Well, it depends on his playing time, of course, but if he wants it, it seems like Day is leaning towards Henry getting his time.

Smith is the marquee player in that room, alongside him, Brandon Inniss will be back, but the third starting guy seems to be up for grabs. LSU transfer Kyle Parker will also be in play, along with Phillip Bell, who redshirted last season.

Henry’s 6-foot-5 frame, along with his long speed, will be hard to ignore for the OSU coaching staff. If he continues to progress, his playing time will be undeniable. It is also important to remember that Henry has been practicing with the team for just a month, but his potential is through the roof.