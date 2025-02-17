Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Connected to Intriguing NFL Team
There are many different Ohio State Buckeyes stars playing in the NFL. One of those stars is Justin Fields, who spent the majority of the 2024 NFL season as the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the majority of the season was spent as a backup, Fields did begin the year as a starter. Not only did he start, he showed major improvement and led the Steelers to success.
Unfortunately for Fields, when Russell Wilson returned he was named the starter.
When all was said and done, Fields ended up playing in 10 games, completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also chipped in 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Now, the question becomes, what is next for Fields? He's set to become a free agent this offseason.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has taken a look at his upcoming free agency situation and he suggested an intriguing AFC team as a potential destination. He thinks the Indianapolis Colts could make sense for Fields.
"Fields could come to Indianapolis and bring a similar skill set to Richardson, utilizing his legs and arm talent to run the scheme that Shane Steichen has been building out during the last couple of seasons. It also might be Fields' best chance of playing as a preferred backup, either due to injury or performance," Brooke wrote.
"Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been vocal about adding competition this offseason. Signing Fields would send a message to the rest of the team that no one's job is safe, even the former fourth-overall pick at quarterback."
Being able to sign with the Colts and have a chance to beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job could be an intriguing scenario for Fields. Ballard wanting to add quarterback competition makes the fit intriguing on the team's side as well.
At 25 years old, Fields still could become a long-term franchise quarterback for whoever signs him.
Ohio State fans would love nothing more than to see Fields win a starting job. He is still a fan favorite in Columbus from his time and success that he had with the team.
Hopefully, Fields will land in a good situation for him and he can get his career as a starter back on track. Signing in Indianapolis is certainly a scenario that makes sense and one to keep an eye on.
