Ohio State Buckeyes QB Finalizes Transfer Destination
The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship last night over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, today, a quarterback has officially finalized his transfer destination.
Devin Brown, who served as Ohio State's primary backup behind Will Howard this season, has decided where he's going to play the next chapter of his career.
According to a report from Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, Brown has finalized a commitment to play for the California Golden Bears.
While seeing him go is a sad day, the truth is that he didn't have much of a chance to play in 2025.
Julian Sayin is widely expected to be the starting quarterback next season. Tavien St. Clair is expected to be his primary backup. Both young quarterbacks have elite star talent for the future.
Throughout his tenure with the Buckeyes, Brown ended up playing very sparingly. He completed 27 of his 48 pass attempts for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interceptions. He also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Even though things didn't go down for Brown quite as he had dreamed with Ohio State, he can now say that he was part of a championship team.
Hopefully, the 2025 season goes well for Brown. The hope is that he earns the starting job for California and can show off the elite talent that made the Buckeyes so high on him.
Only time will tell, but he clearly believes in the opportunity he has been offered by the Golden Bears.
All of that being said, walking away as a champion is much more than most players end up getting. Brown can hang his hat that he was a part of something special at Ohio State.
As long as he doesn't play against the Buckeyes, Ohio State fans will root him on in his new chapter.