Insider Drops Jarring NFL Draft Prediction for Ohio State QB Will Howard
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has certainly experienced quite the roller coaster over the last year, as he went from being a questionable starter and a fringe NFL prospect to a national champion and rocketing up NFL Draft boards.
Howard was an afterthought in most NFL discussions heading into his first—and only—season with Ohio State in 2024, but now, the 23-year-old is actually gaining some traction as a potential Day 2 pick later this month.
ESPN's Field Yates recently posted a two-round mock draft, and he actually has the New Orleans Saints trading up to land Howard with the 61st overall pick.
"Derek Carr's contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he's no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder," Yates wrote. "Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores."
Howard's ascension has been nothing short of astonishing. Heck, it wasn't any earlier than November that people were questioning whether or not the Buckeyes made the right decision in nabbing him from Kansas State via the transfer portal.
But then, the Downington, Pa. native embarked on a tremendous College Football Playoff run, showing remarkable poise in leading Ohio State to its first national title in a decade.
On the campaign overall, Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing a school record 73 percent of his passes.
This upcoming draft class is not deep at the quarterback position, so there may be a chance that Howard flies off the board much sooner than many were initially anticipating.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Defender Earns Titanic Take That May Surprise You
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Another Key Defensive Commit
MORE: Dallas Cowboys are Obvious Fit for Ohio State Buckeyes Star
MORE: 4 Best NFL Draft Destinations for Ohio State QB Will Howard
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Battling with Georgia for Elite 2026 Running Back