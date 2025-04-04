Ohio State Star Defender Earns Titanic Take That May Surprise You
This past season, the Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the top-ranked defense in the country, and their starters consisted of all homegrown talent except for one player: safety Caleb Downs.
Ohio State landed Downs in the transfer portal heading into 2024, prying him away from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
There were massive expectations placed upon Downs as he prepared for his debut campaign in Columbus, as he was viewed by some as the best safety in the country.
He ultimately registered 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a couple of interceptions and six passes defended, earning All-American honors and helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.
Well, apparently, Downs has caught everyone's attention, as CBS Sports has ranked him the second-best player in the country going into 2025, with only Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith placed ahead of him.
This is definitely a bit surprising given that Downs—in spite of his accolades—actually wasn't quite as impactful as many anticipated, at least as far as being a disruptive force in the secondary.
That certainly isn't to say that the 20-year-old wasn't good; there is no doubt he was terrific, but being called the No. 2 player in the nation may be a tad ambitious.
Of course, there is a great chance that Downs takes a major leap in 2025, especially considering that the Buckeyes will be relying on him even more with all of the departures their defense has experienced this offseason.
We'll see if Downs can live up to such a lofty billing next fall.
