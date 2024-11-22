Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes Drop Epic Hype Video Before Indiana Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 2 ranking in the nation heading into this weekend's massive showdown against the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
At this point in time, both teams appear likely to be headed to the College Football Playoff. However, they're also both playing to get into the Big Ten Championship.
Looking at the Week 13 college football schedule, this is the best game in the nation.
Ohio State will need to play its best football in order to come out on top. Indiana is a very hungry football team and they are playing at a very high level and with a ton of confidence.
With the massive game coming up in a little over 24 hours, the Buckeyes have dropped an epic hype video to get fans ready.
Take a look at the video for yourself and get even more pumped up about tomorrow's game.
In order to win this week, Ohio State will need to control the game. They need to put pressure on Hoosiers' quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Also, the Buckeyes will need to slow down an Indiana running game that has looked impressive all season long.
Offensively, Ohio State has to take care of the football. Will Howard needs to have a quality game and the Buckeyes need to be able to move the football consistently on the ground.
Needless to say, fans are going to be on pins and needles until the game arrives and all through it. Hopefully, Ohio State will come out strong and make a very strong statement with a dominant win.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the game ends up doing. Even with a loss, the Buckeyes should still find their way into the College Football Playoff. The same can be said for Indiana.
That being said, a chance to win a Big Ten title is likely on the line and Ohio State needs to find a way to get the job done.