Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Facing One Burning Question

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin must answer one pressing question heading into the 2025 college football season.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin (10) warms up before the start of the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin (10) warms up before the start of the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is certainly under a mountain of pressure heading into the 2025 college football season.

Not only is Sayin tasked with living up to his weighty reputation as a five-star prospect, but he must also follow Will Howard, who just became a Columbus cult hero after leading Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade.

Additionally, Sayin still has to establish himself as the Buckeyes' clear-cut starter for next fall, as he labored during spring practice and has been pushed pretty aggressively by fellow quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. Heck, head coach Ryan Day said the two were "neck and neck" earlier in the spring.

Still, the 19-year-old has already begun generating Heisman Trophy hype in spite of throwing just 12 passes last season, so in spite of his struggles back in March and April, the general consensus is that he will still be under center when Ohio State faces the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

Sayin will be facing fellow phenom Arch Manning in the matchup against Texas, and Dorrington Myers of Mike Farrell Sports recently broke down the matchup. In his synopsis, Myers also revealed one burning question for Sayin going into 2025.

"Can he control the tempo and make anticipatory throws against elite defenders?" Myers asked.

Myers loves Sayin as a prospect, but added that he wants to see how the youngster fares against the top defenses in the country before jumping to any conclusions.

That's definitely a fair assessment considering that Sayin has virtually no experience outside of seeing some brief garbage-time action last season.

We'll see if Sayin can ultimately cement himself as an elite quarterback right off the rip.

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

