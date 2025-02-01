Ohio State Buckeyes Favored to Land Five-Star 2026 QB
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a few high-profile targets in the 2026 recruiting class. However, they want to add more.
Right now, Ohio State has offers out to quite a few players. One of those players is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
Curtis, who hails from Nashville Christian in Nashville, Tennessee, is viewed as a future superstar. The Buckeyes would love to add him to an already extremely talented quarterback group. At this point in time, they are one of the top potential landing spots for him.
Currently, On3 Sports has given Curtis the ranking of being the No. 1 quarterback in the nation for the 2026 class. He is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the country as well.
With that being said, where is Curtis going to end up landing?
Again, On3 Sports took a look at the chances for each team that is pursuing Curtis to end up landing him. The Buckeyes have been given the best chance to get a commitment from him.
Ohio State currently has been given a 47.7% chance of landing Curtis' commitment. Behind them is Georgia with a 35.7% chance, Oregon with a 4.4% chance, and Alabama with a 2.2% chance.
Those are obviously very favorable percentages for the Buckeyes.
That being said, there is more work to be done. Curtis is going to have a lot of NIL money thrown at him and he is going to want a path to playing time.
Looking ahead to the future, Ohio State could have Julian Sayin for two or three more years and they could have Tavien St. Clair for three or four more years. That might not leave a whole lot of opportunity for Curtis, although he might like the competition.
Only time will tell, but for right now the Buckeyes have the best chances of landing a commitment from the top quarterback in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class.
