REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Coach to the NFL
After losing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes would have been happy to keep thei rest of their coaching staff intact. Unfortunately, that is not the case.
On Saturday morning, another coach has reportedly made the decision to leave Ohio State.
According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes are losing offensive line coach Justin Frye to the NFL. He is taking the same position with the Arizona Cardinals.
Frye is taking advantage of winning a national championship and his recent success to make the jump to the NFL level. At the very least, he isn't leaving for a Big Ten competitor like Knowles did.
Thamel did supply extra praise for the work that Frye did during the 2024 season with Ohio State.
"Frye did admirable work this year at OSU, juggling 10 offensive linemen and more than 20 different offensive line combinations on Ohio State's path to the national title. He's been at Ohio State since 2022," Thamel posted.
Ryan Day has some work to do. He still needs to find his new defensive coordinator and now he has decisions to make to replace Frye. It's not an ideal scenario after winning a championship, but with big success comes teams trying to figure out how to steal some of that success.
Hopefully, Frye will be able to find success at the NFL level. He will reunite with former Buckeyes star wide receiver star Marvin Harrison Jr., who is fresh off of his rookie season with the Cardinals.
It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can have on an Arizona team that needs an improved performance from its offensive line this season.
All of that being said, congratulations and well wishes are in order for Frye.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Will Howard Sends Touching Farewell Message to Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: NFL Draft Expert Reveals Shocking Take on Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to 2026 Five-Star QB
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Fires Pointed Message at Jim Knowles
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Facing Massive Question Entering 2025 Season