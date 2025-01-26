Ohio State Buckeyes Freshman RB Gets Major NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins to the NFL Draft. Heading into the 2025 college football season, Ohio State will need to figure out how to replace them.
Both Henderson and Judkins are legitimate stars. Finding a way to replace them will not be easy.
James Peoples and CJ Donaldson are going to be the top two running backs on the roster, but the Buckeyes also have some young talent coming in.
One of their 2025 recruits, Anthony Rogers, appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.
Rogers is a four-star running back hailing from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. He is the No. 11 ranked running back in the nation.
Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports has also made a very intriguing comparison for Rogers. He thinks the incoming freshman is a similar player to current Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane.
Here is what Ivins had to say about Rogers in his evaluation:
"A quick-twitched slasher that’s fearless as an inside runner. On the smaller side, but has exhibited strong contact balance and can power his way through his fair share of tacklers," Ivins wrote. "In his first two years at the prep level, totaled 2,765 yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Transferred into IMG Academy in advance of his junior season and received glowing reviews right away from the staff at the FBS factory."
"Patient feet and plus vision allows him to pick his lane before he hits the turbo. Gets out of trouble with swift laterally cuts and a slick spin move. Has experience working out of a variety of different offensive looks and has proven to be a tough cover while deployed in the slot. Will need to keep improving as a pass blocker if he wants to be a true three-down back on Saturdays, but is already viewed as one of the top playmakers in the 2025 cycle as he’s a threat to score anytime he finds a crease in a defense. Should be able to add value as a return man at the school of his choice. NFL potential, especially with his long speed as he already owns a laser-timed 4.48 in the 40-yard dash."
If he can live up to that comparison, Rogers is going to be a future star for Ohio State. He has shown off dynamic playmaking ability throughout his high school career and could end up pushing for some carries as a freshman.
Along with Rogers, the Buckeyes are also bringing in another freshman running back. Bo Jackson will be joining the running back room at Ohio State as well.
Ryan Day and company will have to figure out how to utilize the roster to replace all of the talented players who are leaving the program for the NFL. They have a lot of young talent coming in that could help.
Hopefully, Rogers and Jackson can live up to the hype they're receiving. If they do, the Buckeyes could very well be looking at their next great running back duo for the next few years.