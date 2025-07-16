Ohio State Legend Slammed With Grim Outlook After Landing Huge Contract
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson just landed a massive contract extension with the New York Jets, securing a four-year, $130 million deal that will take him through 2030.
Wilson's pact with the Jets follows three straight 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his NFL career, a truly impressive feat for the Ohio State product.
However, not everyone is in agreement that Wilson will continue his ascension in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has listed the 24-year-old among the biggest potential Fantasy Football busts heading into the new season, noting that New York downgraded at quarterback by going from Aaron Rodgers to Wilson's former Buckeyes teammate Justin Fields.
"While it wasn't a shock that Aaron Rodgers had better chemistry with a longtime teammate in [Davante] Adams, the former Jets QB was still a future Hall of Famer who looked for the young wideout often enough that Wilson's 154 targets tied Justin Jefferson for fourth-most in the league," Kay wrote. "It won't help the Ohio State product return to form after there was a clear regression in the team's passing capabilities following the decision to replace Rodgers with Justin Fields."
Kay is accurate. For all of the talk that Wilson wasn't targeted enough in 2024, he still hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards — a career high — and seven touchdowns.
While Wilson will certainly face less competition in the Jets' aerial attack this coming season, it stands to reason that he might not rack up the same numbers with Fields under center, especially given Fields' penchant for running the football.
Wilson spent three seasons at Ohio State between 2019 and 2021, with his best campaign coming during his final year at Columbus when he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 scores.
The Chicago native was then selected by New York with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Concerns Surrounding Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Continue to Grow
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes on Verge of Being Burned by NIL Stance Once Again
MORE: Elite WR Recruit Sends Huge Message to Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Get Major Update on Top Recruit
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Predicted to Break the Bank With Gargantuan Contract