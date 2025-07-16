Ohio State Buckeyes on Verge of Being Burned by NIL Stance Once Again
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still trying to find their footing in the new NIL era, and so far, they have been burned by it multiple times.
The best example occurred recently, when five-star tackle Felix Ojo spurned Ohio State in favor of Texas Tech, which offered him a massive NIL deal. Well, unfortunately, this could happen to the Buckeyes agan when it comes to another top recruit.
Five-star running back Derrek Cooper has apparently received a huge NIL offer from the Texas Longhorns, one that could potentially keep him from taking his talents to Columbus.
Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game notes that this is par for the course when it comes to Ryan Day and Co., and it does not seem like they will be reversing course.
"Ryan Day refuses to offer huge NIL money to incoming recruits who are unproven. That is not something that is negotiable for them, and that is why they have missed out on some recruits they have been pursuing," Stano wrote. "Day is okay with that, especially if NIL money is a recruit's top priority."
Cooper, who visited Ohio State back on June 20, will be announcing his commitment later this week, and if the Hollywood, Fl. product follows the money like Ojo, Buckeyes fans will be left disappointed once again.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound halfback, a class of 2026 recruit, is the 30th-ranked player nationally and the second-ranked player in the state of Florida.
Thus far, Ohio State has landed just one running back for its 2026 recruiting class, and that was four-star prospect Favour Akih.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Elite WR Recruit Sends Huge Message to Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Get Major Update on Top Recruit
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Predicted to Break the Bank With Gargantuan Contract
MORE: The Sleeper Big Ten Foe That Could Challenge the Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked to Surprising Trade to AFC Team