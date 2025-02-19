Ohio State Tabs Huge Visit With Top Defensive Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of a national championship, which is fantastic. However, they will be losing a bunch of players to the NFL, which definitely creates question marks across the roster.
Fortunately, Ohio State is one of the best recruiting teams in the country, and it already has a great class on tap for 2025.
On top of that, the Buckeyes are already doing a phenomenal job building their profile for 2026, and they just landed an upcoming visit from one of the top defensive players in America.
Ohio State has secured a visit from five-star safety Blaine Bradford, who will be in Columbus on June 13, via Eleven Warriors. He is ranked the No. 16 prospect in the class of 2026 and is the top-ranked safety nationally.
Of course, the Buckeyes will face stiff competition for Bradford's services, as the youngster already has a visit with the LSU Tigers lined up, as well. Oregon and Notre Dame are also considered to be top contenders for Bradford, who hails from Baton Rouge, La.
Ohio State boasted one of the best safety duos in the country this season in the form of Caleb Downs and Lathan Ransom. Ransom is headed to the NFL, but Downs—an Alabama transfer—will be around for next season.
But while the Buckeyes are trying to repeat next year, they also have to concern themselves with the future, which is why it is imperative to garner as many visits as possible with the top prospects across the nation. Bradford definitely fits the bill there.
