Ohio State Star Defender Linked to Detroit Lions
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been elite so far during the 2024 college football season. Defensively, they have been an absolute juggernaut.
Led by Jack Sawyer and others, the defensive unit boasts quite a few future NFL players. Sawyer is obviously one of them.
Other notable names include Tyleik Williams and Denzel Burke. All three players are being talked about as potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, Sawyer has been singled out as a player that could fit with the Detroit Lions.
In a new mock draft from The 33rd Team, they had the Lions selecting Sawyer with the No. 28 overall pick.
"Jack Sawyer feels like an ideal fit for the Detroit Lions defense. On top of being a legitimate pass rusher with 18 pressures this season, he can dominate in the trenches against the run. He's an ideal EDGE partner to Aidan Hutchinson, who will give the Lions a boost against the pass and run."
During the 2024 season thus far with Ohio State, Sawyer has put together strong numbers. He has racked up 17 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Not only is the 6-foot-5 and 260-pound edge rusher producing good numbers, he has also become an elite leader. Those are the kinds of players that Dan Campbell and Detroit has started targeting.
His work ethic would fit in well with the Lions as well. Detroit is full of hard-working blue collar type players on the defensive side of the football.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the campaign goes for Sawyer. Should he consider playing at a high level throughout the remainder of the year, he could improve his draft stock even more. Some have him being a top-20 pick.
However, if he happens to be available when the Lions get on the clock, he seems like exactly the kind of player they would want to select. They are certainly a team to keep a close eye on when it comes to Sawyer.