Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Make Landmark Cameron Heyward Move
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Cameron Heyward has established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL throughout his illustrious career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl as well as four First-Team All-Pro selections.
Interestingly enough, Heyward has been a bit of a late bloomer, as he did not make his first Pro Bowl until his seventh professional season, which was also when he notched First-Team All-Pro honors for the first time.
Since then, though, Heyward has been one of the league's most dominant forces, and he has spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports expects Pittsburgh to immortalize Heyward and is projecting the Steelers to eventually retire his No. 97 once he hangs up his cleats.
"When you think Pittsburgh Steelers, it's almost impossible not to think Heyward, who's set to close a long, rugged, beloved career in 2025, his 15th at the NFL level," Benjamin wrote. "He may not always get the national attention he deserves, but Heyward's No. 97 has long been a mark of the sturdiest man on Mike Tomlin's defensive front. More than 130 career tackles for loss and close to 90 career sacks is one thing, but Heyward's greatest strength has also been his stabilizing presence as a locker-room leader."
There are a couple of caveats, though, which Benjamin notes. Heyward has never won a Super Bowl, and for as historic of a franchise as the Steelers are, they have only retired three numbers. Heck, they have yet to even retire Ben Roethlisberger's No. 7, and there is no way Heyward gets his done first.
The 36-year-old spent four seasons at Ohio State between 2007 and 2010, racking up 163 tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks with the Buckeyes. He was then selected by Pittsburgh with the 31st overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.
