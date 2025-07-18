Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Urged to Make Major Change to Dicey NIL Strategy

The Ohio State Buckeyes are being pressured to significantly change how they are currently operating in the world of NIL, or else they will continue losing recruits.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is interviewed before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is interviewed before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have long been known as one of the best recruiting teams in the country, and that has only gotten better under Ryan Day. Well, up until now.

Suddenly, Ohio State is having a hard time landing top recruits, especially when it comes to its defensive line. And while part of that may just be the luck of the draw, it also has to do with the Buckeyes getting outpaced in NIL spending.

Ohio State's NIL stance has been criticized in recent weeks, with the Buckeyes choosing to spend most of that money on their own players rather than recruits. Not only that, but Ohio State is also refusing money from outside sources, following the new House settlement to a T.

However, Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game feels that the Buckeyes are making a mistake and are failing to recognize a loophole that other schools are utilizing.

"Ohio State has decided not to allow outside collectives to give them NIL money, instead funneling all of their NIL through the university," Stano wrote. "Other schools are not following suit, as they believe that there will be legal challenges coming for the House settlement that was agreed to."

Stano adds that the Buckeyes should reverse course, and quickly.

"That settlement is the main reason why so many NIL deals are being denied with current recruits, but that won't last," he wrote. "The Buckeyes should allow collectives to still help collect money so that they can afford their current roster in addition to top incoming recruits."

Things will certainly become more clear in the NIL landscape early next month, but Stano feels until then, Ohio State should proceed business as usual. Or in other words, do what it hasn't been doing the past month.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Superstar Fires Off Stern Warning to Anyone Willing to Listen

MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Make Landmark Cameron Heyward Move

MORE: Ohio State Legend Slammed With Grim Outlook After Landing Huge Contract

MORE: Concerns Surrounding Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Continue to Grow

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes on Verge of Being Burned by NIL Stance Once Again

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News