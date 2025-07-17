Ohio State Superstar Fires Off Stern Warning to Anyone Willing to Listen
The Ohio State Buckeyes won a national championship last season, putting together one of the more dominant College Football Playoff runs you will ever see.
Ohio State's title push did not come as much of a surprise to anyone, as many had the Buckeyes pegged as the most talented team in the country heading into 2024.
This year, however, is a bit different.
Ohio State lost a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this offseason, and Ryan Day's squad is facing very significant questions on both sides of the ball.
However, superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith does not seem concerned and has put everyone on notice regarding the lack of respect for the Buckeyes going into the 2025 campaign.
"I just can't wait until the season starts. We're definitely going to put on a show," Smith said, via Adam King of 10TV. "A lot of people have been doubting us, I've been seeing on Twitter and social media, so I can't wait to prove a lot of people wrong this year."
Smith is viewed by many as the best player in the nation with his sophomore season looming. The 19-year-old hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his debut campaign at Columbus last year, fulling live up to his gargantuan hype and then some.
But Ohio State will need more than just Smith to repeat as a national champion. Can the inexperienced players around Smith step up and fill the shoes of the departed veterans? We'll find out when the season starts next month.
