Ohio State Buckeyes Land 2027 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Caden Moss

Class of 2027 four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has committed to Ohio State, per Rivals Insider Hayes Fawcett.

Caden Moss chose the Buckeyes over several programs, including Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, and more. He had been trending in Ohio State's direction and received a series of insider predictions last night in favor of the Buckeyes. Moss is now the sixth offensive lineman recruit in the class of 2027 to choose Ohio State. He joins Kellen Wymer, Mason Wilt, Brody McNeel, Davis Seaman, and Jimmy Kalis. Moss had taken a visit to Ohio State just two weeks ago before making it official. Moss ranks as the No. 8 offensive tackle recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

Caden Moss currently attends Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi. Coming in at 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 pounds, his presence on the Raiders' offensive line can be felt.

Moss has been a dominant force at left tackle since the beginning, helping the Raiders average over 300 rushing yards in his sophomore season and leading the program to a 2025 state title as a junior. Moss has drawn comparisons to former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris. A multi-sport athlete, Moss also competes in basketball and track and field.

Buckeyes offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has stood out as a key piece in the recruiting department.

Bowen joined the Buckeyes' staff following the 2024 season after Justin Fry left the program to join the Arizona Cardinals in the same role. He previously served as the offensive line coach for Virginia Tech, in addition to serving as the quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and tight ends coach. Bowen has also served at the NFL level, previously holding a position as the tight ends coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars before landing with the Hokies. Bowen's experience and versatility as a coach have made recruits want to play for him, and that will continue to translate on the recruiting trail.

This season will be a big one for Tyler Bowen and the rest of the offensive line.

Despite the success on the recruiting trail, Bowen and the offensive line simply didn't look good enough in his first season at the helm, particularly in the run game. The Buckeyes' performance against the Miami Hurricanes is a game that stands out. The team ran for a total of just 45 yards. This came after a performance against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship, where the team ran for just 58 yards. Bowen addressed this problem in April, telling reporters that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is “really establishing an identity for how we’re gonna run the ball."

A lot is riding on this 2026 season. Tyler Bowen has the trust of his recruits, and now it needs to come to form on the field.