Ohio State Linked to Electrifying Big 12 Weapon in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are absolutely loaded with talent offensively, but it could never hurt to add some more nuance to the roster.
That is exactly what Ohio State is trying to do in the transfer portal, as the Buckeyes have reached out to BYU Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion, via On 3.
The fact that Ohio State has contacted a receiver may seem strange given that the Buckeyes have Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and a host of other talented weapons in their receiving corps, but Marion provides a unique skill set in that he is also an electrifying special teams weapon.
While Marion caught just 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown this past season, he returned 18 kicks for 472 yards and a couple of scores.
So, perhaps Ohio State is looking for a playmaker in the return game and simply values Marion's explosiveness overall.
The Buckeyes are one of 19 teams to express interest in Marion, so the chances of the Atlanta native landing in Columbus are probably slim. You have to think other schools will be offering quite a bit more in NIL money, as Marion would be a luxury addition for Ohio State more than anything else.
Still, it never hurts to at least attempt to explore a transfer portal target, and the Buckeyes are making it known to Marion that they are interested.
Marion actually began his collegiate career with the Connecticut Huskies in 2021 and spent a couple of seasons there before transferring to BYU after 2022.
