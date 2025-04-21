Ohio State Buckeyes Star Reveals Major NFL Draft Decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes may end up breaking the record for the most players selected in the NFL Draft, but strangely enough, they probably won't have any players go in the top 10, and it's debatable as to whether or not any Ohio State alums will even be drafted in the top 20.
Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons has widely been viewed as the Ohio State player who will probably come off the board first this week, and the star was planning on attending the draft as a result.
However, now, Simmons has apparently changed his mind. ESPN's Adam Schefter has revealed a list of all 15 players set to make the trip to Green Bay this Thursday, and Simmons is no longer on it.
Perhaps Simmons has received some intel that he will not be selected as soon as he thought, or maybe he has simply decided the trip isn't worth it.
After all, the 22-year-old is absolutely a borderline top-20 pick as it is, so there is a legitimate chance that he will not be drafted within that range.
Simmons' stock took a hit when he suffered a torn patellar tendon back in October, which ended his final season with the Buckeyes. Had it not been for that, the 6-foot-5 lineman may very well have been a top-10 selection.
Even after the injury, Simmons is still generally considered a top-three tackle in this year's class behind Will Campbell and Armand Membou.
We'll see where Simmons falls later this week.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Potential Ohio State Transfer Addition Could Steal Starting Job
MORE: Insider Delivers Perplexing Take on Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Standout's NFL Draft Ranking Will Shock You
MORE: Former NFL Exec Drops Staggering Take on Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Could Make Major Transfer Portal Splash With All-American Defender