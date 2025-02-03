Potential Candidates for Ohio State Buckeyes to Replace Chip Kelly
Following their national championship win, the Ohio State Buckeyes did not have a lot of time to celebrate before things started changing. Already, the team has lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, offensive line coach Justin Frye, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Rumors were also running rampant that teams were trying to convince star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to leave Ohio State.
Thankfully, Smith isn't going anywhere from the look of it. However, Ryan Day will now need to replace three integral memebers of his coaching staff.
Kelly is the latest to leave Columbus after taking a very lucrative offer from the Las Vegas Raiders. He had brought a creative and high-performing offensive system to the Buckeyes. Replacing him will not be easy.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at a few potential replacements for Kelly at offensive coordinator.
Will Stein, Oregon Offensive Coordinator
Making a move to steal Oregon's offensive coordinator would be a double win. Stein is a great offensive coach and taking him away from the Ducks would also be a setback for Ohio State's main competition in the Big Ten.
Convincing Stein to leave Oregon would be the tough part. However, a chance to join the Buckeyes does not come around very often. Having an opportunity to coach Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith might be too much for Stein to pass up.
Jason Candale, Toledo Head Coach
Before Ohio State landed Kelly, they had been connected to Candale as a potential offensive coordinator option. Simply revisiting that option could be of interest to the Buckeyes and Day.
Candale is from Salem, Ohio, so having a chance to coach at Ohio State could be a dream opportunity for him. He could also use that position as a way to jump to being a head coach at a bigger school in years to come.
This is a very legitimate option to keep a close eye on and the connection between the two parties was already made a year ago.
Brian Hartline, Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator
Finally, the front-runner for the position could already be a member of the coaching staff. Hartline has emerged as an elite coach with the Buckeyes. Promoting him should be a strong consideration for Day.
By keeping things in-house and promoting Harline, Ohio State would keep their consistency. He knows how Kelly ran the offense last season and would likely be able to keep things rolling the same way.
There is no guarantee that Hartline would be as good of an offensive coordinator as Kelly, but he might very well give the Buckeyes the best chances at keeping their chemistry intact and the same offensive system in place.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Massive Details Revealed on Chip Kelly's Ohio State Departure
MORE: Ohio State Named Possible Suitor for Peyton Manning's Son
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Doubles Down on Future
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Almost Landed Micah Parsons, Bijan Robinson