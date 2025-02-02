Ohio State Named Possible Suitor for Peyton Manning's Son
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always players when it comes to top-tier recruits. There is one coming in the future that is going to draw a lot of attention.
Peyton Manning's son, Marshall Manning, is 13 years old and is starting to look the part of a quarterback. He is still a long ways away from being ready to make the leap to college, but some teams could already be planning their pursuit.
Anyone with the Manning name is going to be a hot commodity. Most recently, Arch Manning was and is the talk of college football as he prepares for his first season as a starter in 2025.
Seeing the son of Manning growing up and starting to receive college hype is wild. It certainly can make someone feel old that watched the legendary quarterback's career.
All of that being said, where could the young Manning end up committing?
Andrew Holleran of The Spun has suggested that Ohio State could be a potential suitor for Manning.
"There might not be a better school at producing quarterbacks than Ohio State right now. Ryan Day has developed Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud and now Will Howard. The Manning family lives in Denver, too, which is an easy flight away from Columbus," Holleran wrote.
"The Buckeyes are coming off a national title game win and should be dominating college football for years to come."
Day is constantly showing interest in elite quarterback prospects. If Manning keeps developing and becomes a top-tier recruit, fans can bet that the Buckeyes will have interest in him.
Another team to watch could be the Tennessee Volunteers. That is where the older Manning played his college football career. His son following in his footsteps would make for a pretty awesome story.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Marshall Manning in the future. Should he live up to the hype of being Peyton's son, Ohio State landing him would bring a ton of excitement.
Granted, this is just an opinion at this point in time, but with the Buckeyes always having interest in top quarterback talent, it's an opinion that makes a lot of sense.
