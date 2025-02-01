Ohio State Buckeyes Almost Landed Micah Parsons, Bijan Robinson
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a lot of high-profile recruiting wins over the years. However, they have also had quite a few players who narrowly got away.
More information has come out about two players who almost committed to play at Ohio State, but passed and are now NFL stars.
Those two players are none other than Micah Parsons and Bijan Robinson.
During a recent appearance on Parsons' podcast, both Parsons and Robinson revealed that they nearly decided to play football for the Buckeyes.
Take a look at the video of the exchange for yourself to hear more about the story:
Having Robinson in the backfield alongside of C.J. Stroud would have made the Ohio State offense unstoppable. Robinson would have been a perfect fit for the Buckeyes during that time period.
Robinson went on to have a three-year career with the Texas Longhorns. He totaled 539 carries for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns to go along with 60 catches for 805 yards and eight more scores.
Parsons, on the other hand, ended up starring for the Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions. He He played two years at Penn State, recording 192 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five defended passes, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 19 tackles for loss.
Had the two stars ended up coming to Ohio State, the Buckeyes would have been much more dangerous and dominant.
It's interesting to hear these stories about near commitments now. Both players have become stars in the NFL and they both would have gone down as great players at Ohio State.
Unfortunately, they chose different paths and passed up the opportunity to play for the Buckeyes. No one will ever know what would have happened had they made a different decision.
All of that being said, Ohio State is coming off of a national championship which helps this news hurt a little bit less.
