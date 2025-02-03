Massive Details Revealed on Chip Kelly's Ohio State Departure
The Ohio State Buckeyes have now lost both of their coordinators. Jim Knowles left first and now Chip Kelly has decided to walk away to head back to the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Losing Kelly is a tough blow for Ryan Day and company. He was a huge part of Ohio State's run to the national championship this season.
Now, Day has the tough task ahead of him of filling both coordinator positions. Being able to find candidates who can come in and do the same kind of job that Knowles and Kelly did will not be easy.
Why did Kelly decide to drop his comfortable gig with the Buckeyes to head off to the Raiders? More details have been revealed that make it clear why the decision was made.
As shared by Eleven Warriors, Kelly received a contract worth $6 million. That triples the money he was making with Ohio State.
Kelly will owe the Buckeyes $350,000 to buy out his contract. That won't be anything for Las Vegas or Kelly to worry about.
Under Kelly's leadership, Ohio State had an elite offense. He did exactly what Day brought him in to do. The Buckeyes scored an average of 35.7 points per game.
After losing quite a few star players to the NFL, the last thing that Ohio State needed was to lose its coaching staff. Unfortunately, that has happened and now the Buckeyes will need to scramble and find legitimate replacements.
Hopefully, Day can work his magic and bring in the right people. There is still a lot of talent on the Ohio State roster that could compete for a second straight championship.
Only time will tell, but losing Kelly was a big step in the wrong direction. It will be interesting to see who the Buckeyes bring in to replace him and what the offense is able to do during the 2025 season.
