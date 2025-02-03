Buckeyes Now

Massive Details Revealed on Chip Kelly's Ohio State Departure

Some major details have comeout regarding Chip Kelly's decision to leave the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Evan Massey

Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly works with quarterbacks during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly works with quarterbacks during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Ohio State Buckeyes have now lost both of their coordinators. Jim Knowles left first and now Chip Kelly has decided to walk away to head back to the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Losing Kelly is a tough blow for Ryan Day and company. He was a huge part of Ohio State's run to the national championship this season.

Now, Day has the tough task ahead of him of filling both coordinator positions. Being able to find candidates who can come in and do the same kind of job that Knowles and Kelly did will not be easy.

Why did Kelly decide to drop his comfortable gig with the Buckeyes to head off to the Raiders? More details have been revealed that make it clear why the decision was made.

As shared by Eleven Warriors, Kelly received a contract worth $6 million. That triples the money he was making with Ohio State.

Kelly will owe the Buckeyes $350,000 to buy out his contract. That won't be anything for Las Vegas or Kelly to worry about.

Under Kelly's leadership, Ohio State had an elite offense. He did exactly what Day brought him in to do. The Buckeyes scored an average of 35.7 points per game.

After losing quite a few star players to the NFL, the last thing that Ohio State needed was to lose its coaching staff. Unfortunately, that has happened and now the Buckeyes will need to scramble and find legitimate replacements.

Hopefully, Day can work his magic and bring in the right people. There is still a lot of talent on the Ohio State roster that could compete for a second straight championship.

Only time will tell, but losing Kelly was a big step in the wrong direction. It will be interesting to see who the Buckeyes bring in to replace him and what the offense is able to do during the 2025 season.

Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

