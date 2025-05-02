Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Lose Out on 2026 4-Star Target
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day has been on a tear in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as he's continues to lead the program to another to another top five class. However, the Buckeyes unfortunately missed out on a key recruit on Friday.
According to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett on X, four-star linebacker and Ohio native Jakobe Clapper has committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the Buckeyes.
Clapper is the No. 29-ranked linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class and a top 20 player in the state of Ohio, per 247Sports' Composite Ratings. He finished his junior season at St. Xavier High School with over 100 tackles, along with 11.5 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks. Despite Day's late push for the young talent, he would ultimately decide on the Fighting Irish.
Luckily for Ohio State, the program's 2026 class still remains one of the best in the nation. The Buckeyes rank fifth amongst all FCS schools, while also holding a four-star linebacker commit this cycle in CJ Sanna. In addition, Day continues to be in the running for one of the best players in the state of Ohio, as four-star Cincere Johnson is set to take an official visit on Jun 13.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Answers Steelers' Call in 4th Round of 2025 NFL Draft
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Pair Receive Major Take Following NFL Draft
MORE: Ohio State's Towering Offensive Recruit Gets Honest on Choosing Buckeyes
MORE: Ryan Day's Relationship With Ohio State Fans Has Changed, But Pressure Will Always Be There
MORE: Jeremiah Smith Hints at Huge Addition for Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes