Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Fires Back at Annoying Accusations
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, which doesn't come as much of a surprise given how loaded their roster was this past season.
Not only did Ohio State boast the top-ranked defense in the country, but it also laid claim to an immensely talented group of offensive players led by stud wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Buckeyes built their squad thanks to absolutely brilliant recruiting and savvy moves in the transfer portal, but as you would expect, there are some who refuse to give Ohio State credit.
As a matter of fact, some have accused the Buckeyes of buying their national title due to the fact that they have more access to NIL funding as a big program.
Well, head coach Ryan Day fired back on those accusations during a recent interview with Josh Pate of CBS Sports.
“It’s just so cheap and easy for someone to say,” Day said. “If you actually do the research, all it does is tell you the value of an Ohio State football player. If you look at a brand that has just south of 12 million fans, the city of Columbus with two million people and the power of Ohio State, yeah, our guys are going to make a lot of money in NIL."
In other words, any major school will be able to dole out larger amounts of NIL money to recruits. It's not rocket science. Day also added that the Buckeyes were able to keep all of their great players, unlike many other programs that lost stars via the transfer portal.
“It’s easy for people to say (we bought a championship) just because it’s easy and it’s cheap. But when you really do your research and you look through it, like, all of these guys had been here multiple years," he said.
Day shouldn't even have to answer these questions, but unfortunately, it's the nature of the beast when you coach a dominant team, especially in today's NIL era.
