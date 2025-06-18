Former Ohio State Star Expected to Make Crucial Move With NFL Team
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin is currently embroiled in a contract standoff with the Washington Commanders, and some are wondering if the dispute could get nasty.
Given that the Commanders opened extension discussions with McLaurin back in late March, the fact that nothing has gotten done with training camp right around the corner is concerning, which has led to trade speculation surrounding the two-time Pro Bowler.
However, NFL insider Peter Schrager quieted some of the conjecture during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, stating that he fully expects McLaurin to be at training camp and for a new deal to get done.
McLaurin was terrific in 2024, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his second Pro Bowl appearance. He also earned himself a Second-Team All-Pro selection and played a vital role in Washington's run to the NFC Championship Game.
There is a caveat, though: McLaurin turns 30 years old in September, so you can understand why the Commanders may have some reservations about paying him exorbitant money long term.
That being said, Washington surely does not want to disrupt what it currently has going with Jayden Daniels and Co., so it would definitely be surprising if the two sides do not come to an agreement.
McLaurin spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018, with his best season coming during his final campaign when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 scores. That was good for a robust average of 20 yards per catch.
The Indianapolis native was selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has quietly posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons.
