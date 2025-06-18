Buckeyes Now

Ohio State WR Recruit Stamps Strong Label on Buckeyes With Decision Looming

This wide receiver recruit has placed a rather bold label on the Ohio State Buckeyes as he comes closer to making his decision.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; A Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most prestigious college football teams in the country, and they proved that this past year when they embarked on a dominant national championship run.

While Ohio State is adept at filling out its roster with talent across the board, the Buckeyes are known for one thing in particular: wide receivers.

You would be hard-pressed to find a squad that has fielded as much wide receiver talent as Ohio State, and that was on full display last season when the Buckeyes possessed a trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.

Ohio State is still bagging top receiver prospects, too, securing commitments from elite recruits such as Chris Henry and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

While three-star recruit Jerquaden Guilford is not quite on the level as those two, he is still being heavily sought by the Buckeyes, and after recently participating in Ohio State's recruitment camp, the the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass-catcher dropped a bold label on Ryan Day's club.

“They say it’s Wide Receiver U for a reason. Stats don't lie,” Guilford told Eleven Warriors. “People lie, girls lie, everybody lies, but the numbers don't lie.”

Guilford, a class of 2026 prospect, is the 68th-ranked wide receiver in the country, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana.

The youngster — who had initially committed to Penn State but decided to reopen his recruitment back in February — has an official visit to Columbus scheduled this week, and he is making it very clear what he is looking for in terms of finalizing a decision.

“A wide receiver-oriented school, somebody that can get me to the league as fast as possible, and get me development off the field and on the field as well,” Guilford said.

Sounds a lot like Ohio State, doesn't it?

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

