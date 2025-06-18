Ohio State WR Recruit Stamps Strong Label on Buckeyes With Decision Looming
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most prestigious college football teams in the country, and they proved that this past year when they embarked on a dominant national championship run.
While Ohio State is adept at filling out its roster with talent across the board, the Buckeyes are known for one thing in particular: wide receivers.
You would be hard-pressed to find a squad that has fielded as much wide receiver talent as Ohio State, and that was on full display last season when the Buckeyes possessed a trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
Ohio State is still bagging top receiver prospects, too, securing commitments from elite recruits such as Chris Henry and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
While three-star recruit Jerquaden Guilford is not quite on the level as those two, he is still being heavily sought by the Buckeyes, and after recently participating in Ohio State's recruitment camp, the the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass-catcher dropped a bold label on Ryan Day's club.
“They say it’s Wide Receiver U for a reason. Stats don't lie,” Guilford told Eleven Warriors. “People lie, girls lie, everybody lies, but the numbers don't lie.”
Guilford, a class of 2026 prospect, is the 68th-ranked wide receiver in the country, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana.
The youngster — who had initially committed to Penn State but decided to reopen his recruitment back in February — has an official visit to Columbus scheduled this week, and he is making it very clear what he is looking for in terms of finalizing a decision.
“A wide receiver-oriented school, somebody that can get me to the league as fast as possible, and get me development off the field and on the field as well,” Guilford said.
Sounds a lot like Ohio State, doesn't it?
