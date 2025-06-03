Ohio State Buckeyes Making Major Change to 'The Shoe'
New changes are coming to Ohio Stadium in 2026.
According to an announcement from Ohio State on Tuesday, Ohio Stadium will feature new premium seating, which includes 400 chairback seats on top of nine field-level suites in 2026.
"Opening for the 2026 season, Ohio Stadium welcomes its newest premium seating opportunity. This new space features 400 premium chairback seats situated on top of 9 field-level suites located in the south endzone. Never before have you been this close to the action...Seats include access to the brand new 1922 Club located just a short walk up the team tunnel."
In an official press release from the University, Ohio State's Athletic Director Ross Bjork stated that the new seating will bring greater comfort and a wider range of options to fans.
“We’re proud to introduce a premium seating area on the field level in the south end zone of Ohio Stadium – an investment that reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the fan experience,” said Bjork in the press release. “This addition is designed for passionate members of Buckeye Nation, bringing greater comfort, improved access to the field level, and a wider range of seating options to better serve even more fans.
Other exciting features that will be included in this premium seating are an all-inclusive in-seat service, dedicated restrooms, access to purchase game day parking, and exclusive access to seats through Ohio State player tunnel.
With the new addition being implemented in Ohio Stadium next year, The Ohio State University Marching Band will now be situated in north end of the stadium, which was the band's original location before the renovations done back in 2001.
The renovations that were made in 2001 brought many of changes, which included the removal of the track surrounding the field, additional seating, and the stadium being enclosed at the south end.
