Ohio State, Michigan Could Make Big Decision That Would Anger Fans
The rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines is one of the fiercest battles in all of sports, college and professional. In fact, there may not be a rivalry that features more of a deep-seated hatred than this one.
The Ohio State-Michigan matchup is so intense, mind you, that the yearly meeting between the two teams is called "The Game."
But is it possible that that moniker could ultimately fall by the wayside? Perhaps if enough money gets involved.
Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork was recently asked if the Buckeyes and Wolverines would consider selling naming rights to "The Game," and as much as fans would like to believe that wouldn't happen, Bjork seemed open to it.
“I believe our Learfield and Ohio State Sports Properties still have this on their inventory list but nothing has come together just yet,” Bjork told Dave Briggs of The Toledo Blade in an email. “Maybe someday soon!”
A Michigan spokesperson seemed to agree, stating that it might be something both sides would weigh "given the changing nature of college athletics."
But here's the thing: Ohio State and Michigan tried this a couple of decades ago, as they renamed the affair the "SBC Michigan-Ohio State Classic" back in 2004. However, that did not last very long, as both fan bases were up in arms about the change.
The problem is that the fans may not be able to stop it this time, as college sports have definitely been altered, as the Michigan spokesperson said.
Hopefully, things remain as they are, but we'll see.
