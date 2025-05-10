Ohio State Star Flashes Unreal Athleticism in Absurd Workout Video
The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship this past season thanks much in part to their top-ranked defense, and one of the most significant pieces of that elite unit was safety Caleb Downs.
Downs is viewed as one of the best defensive players in the country, and some are expecting him to potentially be a top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Before that, though, he is attempting to help Ohio State repeat, and he is already hard at work in trying to get that done.
An absurd workout video of Downs surfaced this past week where the former Alabama Crimson Tide star flashed ridiculous athleticism and agility, demonstrating why he has developed into such a stud in the Buckeyes' secondary.
While Downs didn't make the types of visible impact plays that many anticipated during his debut campaign in Columbus, he was still brilliant, registering 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a couple of interceptions and six passes defended en route to All-American honors.
The 20-year-old began his career at Alabama in 2023, finishing with 107 tackles, a pair of picks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his freshman season. He then proceeded to transfer to Ohio State after the year concluded.
Now, all eyes are on Downs as he prepares to begin his junior campaign and potentially establish himself as one of the very best prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
With the Buckeyes losing so many defensive players to the draft last month, Downs should represent a steady presence in Ohio State's defensive backfield in 2025.
