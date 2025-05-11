Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Offer Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Brother

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made an offer to the younger brother of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Matthew Schmidt

Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa.
Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have consistently housed one of the best wide receivers in the country for most of their existence, and one of those top pass-catchers was Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison spent three seasons at Ohio State between 2021 and 2023, establishing himself as one of the truly elite wide outs in the nation and stamping his name among the generational talents at the position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was ultimately selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick after posting back-to-back incredible campaigns in Columbus to conclude his collegiate career, and now, his younger brother could be on track to play for the Buckeyes, as well.

Ohio State has made an offer to Jett Harrison, one of the top up and coming wide receiver prospects for the class of 2028.

Of course, Jett is still a long ways away from proving himself. He is not even rated by 247 Sports just yet, so he is just beginning to get on the radar. Being the younger brother of Marvin Jr.—not to mention the son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison Sr.—doesn't exactly hurt his case, either.

The Buckeyes have been on quite the run in terms of landing receiver prospects this offseason, earning a reaffirmed commitment from Chris Henry as well as landing a commitment from Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as Ohio State has been a receiver factory. Look no further than Jeremiah Smith, who is preparing to enter his sophomore season after putting together an electrifying freshman year.

