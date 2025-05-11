Top DE Recruit Doesn't Hold Back on Ohio State Buckeyes' Culture
The Ohio State Buckeyes are well known for being one of the most prestigious football programs in the country, and that was on full display this past year when they won the national championship.
As a result, Ohio State is one of the top schools when it comes to recruiting, as elite prospects are drawn to the allure of Columbus.
Take four-star defensive end Krew Jones, for example. While Jones hasn't committed to anyone just yet, the Buckeyes obviously made a lasting impression on the prospect during his visit with the team last month, and he recently opened up on what made Ohio State so unique.
“It was crazy, something different from what I've seen in the past at colleges,” Jones said, via Eleven Warriors. “They definitely have that winning culture, that mindset of developing kids, sending them to the league, as you see with the draft, the amount of edges and the amount of players they sent, so it was awesome."
The Buckeyes placed 14 players in the NFL Draft this year, which included their entire starting defensive line. That was not lost on Jones.
“I mean, that culture, that trophy room, you walk in there and it's like, ‘Wow.’ Huge," Jones added. "Their motto is like that fight, that brotherhood, they're developed here, that's big with them. That's something I just haven't seen in other schools, but yeah, it's that culture, that winning mentality.”
Jones is the 20th-ranked edge rusher in the nation (class of 2027) and the 179th-ranked player overall, via 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the top-ranked player in the state of Utah.
Ohio State is one of 24 Division I schools that have made Jones an offer thus far, so the Buckeyse are facing fierce competition for his services. But thanks to the first impression that Ohio State made, it may have an upper leg in the battle for the 6-foot-5 pass rusher.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Flashes Unreal Athleticism in Absurd Workout Video
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes RB Chooses New D1 Program
MORE: Elite Ohio State Commit Delivers Strong Claim on Decision to Join Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Makes Coaching Staff Change
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Already Making Sublime NFL Impression