Former Ohio State Football Superstar Flashes Basketball Skills
The Ohio State Buckeyes are known for producing elite wide receivers, but very few were as dominant as Marvin Harrison Jr. during his stay in Columbus.
Harrison played for the Buckeyes from 2021 through 2023, totaling 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns throughout his tenure.
He posted back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns to conclude his Ohio State career, also leading the Big Ten with 14 receiving scores in each of those two seasons. Not only that, but Harrison averaged a hearty 18.1. yards per catch during his final year with the Buckeyes, finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Harrison was then selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and went on to catch 62 passes for 885 yards while reaching the end zone eight times during his rookie campaign.
But football is not the only sport Harrison has played. In fact, it wasn't even his initial favorite game, as the 22-year-old originally enjoyed playing basketball.
Well, Harrison's hoops skills were on full display during a charity basketball game hosted by teammate Mack Wilson over the weekend, and he was caught on tape effortlessly throwing down a dunk in traffic.
Harrison stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds, so he is certainly a physical presence. What's more, the Philadelphia native also possesses blistering speed and incredible all-around athleticism, making him a can't-miss prospect at the wide receiver position.
The Ohio State product was actually a bit of a disappointment in Year 1 on the NFL level, but he still showed significant promise and could be in line for a monster sophomore season.
