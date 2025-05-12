Top Ohio State Commit Offers Strong Response to Flipping Rumors
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to dominate recruiting when it comes to landing top wide receivers, as they recently bagged another elite receiver prospect in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Last week, Dixon-Wyatt committed to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over numerous other notable schools including Oregon, Alabama, Texas and USC.
However, there has already been speculation that the four-star commit could flip, as he his commitment has only been verbal up until this point.
But fret not, Ohio State fans: Dixon-Wyatt has made it very clear that he fully intends on taking his talents to Columbus.
“I know where home is. The coaches, the culture, and the opportunity to develop at the highest level- there’s nowhere else I’d rather be," Dixon-Wyatt said, via Hawes Fawcett of On 3. "I’m locked in. Go Bucks.”
The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher is the 15th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is the 107th-ranked player overall.
In a couple of years, Dixon-Wyatt will join an Ohio State receiving corps that will also include Jeremiah Smith—who is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027—as well as fellow five-star prospect Chris Henry, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes earlier this offseason.
Ohio State boasted the best wide receiver room in the country this past year, fielding a trio that consisted of Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate. Egbuka was ultimately selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL Draft.
You can always count on the Buckeyes to place gifted wide outs onto the professional level. Perhaps Dixon-Wyatt will join that group one day.
