Buckeyes Now

Ohio State's Big Ten Rival Doesn't Hold Back on Jeremiah Smith

An Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten rival has delivered a massive claim on wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass and is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass and is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith somehow exceeded expectations during his freshman season, which is incredible given how much hype surrounded him heading into his debut campaign.

Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, averaging a robust 17.3 yards per catch en route to helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.

On the road to the Buckeyes winning a title, Smith and Co. had to face the Oregon Ducks twice. Oregon got the better of Ohio State during the regular season, but the Buckeyes absolutely hammered the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, where Smith snared seven balls for 187 yards and a couple of scores.

Oregon cornerback Brandon Johnson was asked about Smith during a recent appearance on the Sitdown Podcast, and he didn't hold back when discussing the 19-year-old phenom.

“He’s a generational talent, for sure,” Johnson said. “You don’t see many football players like Jeremiah Smith. You may see someone who has two out of three. You may see someone who is (athletic), a crisp route runner, has great hands—Jeremiah Smith has good hands—but, you know, he’s definitely a good football player, good young player. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the future. … He has all the things you can’t teach.”

Smith was viewed by many as the greatest wide receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus going into 2024, and some even labeled him the best receiver prospect in history, period.

The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher has already established himself as one of the most electrifying weapons in college football, so it will be exciting to see what he does for an encore in 2025.

Smith won't be seeing Johnson next season, though, as the Oregon star will be taking his talents to the NFL next month.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Signs With Struggling NFC Team

MORE: Ohio State Standout Reacts to NFL Reunion With Former Buckeyes Teammate

MORE: Ohio State Legend Landed Coaching Job Because of Urban Meyer

MORE: Ohio Residents Have Odd Opinion on Ohio State Coach Ryan Day

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' All-Time Great Lands New Coaching Job

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News