Ohio State Coach Unveils Stern Expectations for Rising Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing most of their defensive starters this offseason, as the NFL Draft will be pilfering Ohio State's elite unit.
As a result, the Buckeyes will be relying on some pretty inexperienced players in 2025, but that doesn't mean their defense doesn't still possess a whole lot of talent.
One player in particular that everyone will be monitoring is defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, who has received very sparing playing time since arriving at Columbus in 2022 but is in line to have a much more significant role next season.
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson clearly has big expectations for Jackson next year, and he has made that very clear.
“He’s got to be our leader, first of all,” Johnson told reporters. “That’s our role for him. He has not been in (a position) to be the leader, move the unit. And so far, he's done a great job of doing that. Now he's going to be the guy who's going to have to demonstrate the production for us and move the yardstick for us at defensive end. And I think he has a chance to do that. Now he’s gonna play 40, 50 plays (a game), we’ll see him more. And I think we'll see his talent come to the front.”
The Buckeyes will be losing all of Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton along their defensive front, so players like Jackson will need to step up and fill the void.
This past season, Jackson logged 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He has amassed a grand total of 25 tackles and three sacks throughout his tenure with Ohio State.
We'll see if Jackson can elevate his game to the next level next fall.
