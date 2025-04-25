Ohio State Star Projected to Land With Cowboys, But Receives Rough Take
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins did not hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, which does not come as much of a surprise. He generated very slight Day 1 buzz, but not enough that anyone took it incredibly seriously.
However, Judkins is 100 percent expected to fly off the board in Day 2 of the draft Friday evening, and Pro Football Focus is expecting to see Judkins get selected pretty early in Round 2.
In fact, PFF is projecting Judkins to land with the Dallas Cowboys with the 44th overall pick. However, the analysts don't seem to be all that high on the Ohio State star.
"Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch," PFF wrote. "However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out."
That may be the only rough assessment we've seen of Judkins this offseason, and it comes as a bit of a surprise given that the 21-year-old was definitely one of the most explosive weapons in the country throughout his three-year collegiate tenure between Ole Miss and Columbus.
Judkins transferred to Ohio State following two seasons with the Rebels, and during his one and only campaign with the Buckeyes, he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Most impressive, he totaled seven total scores in Ohio State's College Football Playoff run, which resulted in a national championship.
The Cowboys are in dire need of a halfback after losing Rico Dowdle to free agency, so Judkins makes perfect sense for them. We'll see if he can prove his sudden doubters wrong on the professional level.
