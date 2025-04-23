Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Intriguing Weapon to Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of work ahead of them when it comes to solidifying their backfield, as they have lost both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson to the NFL Draft.
And now, Ohio State has seen another running back depart, as TC Caffey has decided to enter the transfer portal, via On 3.
Caffey initially joined the Buckeyes as a walk on in 2022 and actually saw some brief playing time during his freshman campaign, carrying the ball 10 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. That included a 49-yard score in his debut.
However, injuries unfortunately derailed the remainder of his tenure in Columbus. A torn ACL that Caffey suffered in Year 1 kept him from playing in 2023, and last summer, he sustained another season-ending knee injury.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day insisted he had plans for Caffey to actually get some touches in 2024, but obviously, that second knee injury put an unfortunate end to that.
Now, the Buckeyes seem ready to move forward with James Peoples and CJ Donaldson as their two primary halfbacks, and Bo Jackson and Sam Williams-Dixon also could be in line for some playing time. Obviously, that left Caffey out in the cold.
Caffey has two years of eligibility remaining and should be able to find a home somewhere, but it may not be for a major program.
The Hubbard, Oh. native is one of four Ohio State walk-ons to enter the transfer portal after spring practice. Hopefully, he can experience success elsewhere.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Green Bay Packers Projected to Make Major Trade for Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Star Lands Most Flabbergasting NFL Draft Take Yet
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Transfer Portal Prediction on Tuesday
MORE: Ohio State Linked to Electrifying Big 12 Weapon in Transfer Portal
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Shockingly Be A Top-10 Pick